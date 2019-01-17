Storm

Overnight storm soaks northern Santa Barbara County

Rains cause debris flows, downed trees, flooding

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 11:54 AM PST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 12:11 PM PST

Overnight storm soaks northern Santa Barbara County

NORTHERN SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The overnight storm on the Central Coast Wednesday night and early Thursday morning hit northern Santa Barbara County hard causing mud, rock and debris flows, downed trees, power lines and flooded roads and farm fields.

The storm impacts kept Caltrans crews, county and city road crews, PG&E and the CHP busy Thursday morning.

Foxen Canyon Road east of Sisquoc was closed for most of the morning Thursday after a large eucalyptus tree collapsed from a bank and fell across the road and onto a power line.

Santa Barbara County road crews spent the morning cutting up the downed tree and feeding it into a wood chipper with Foxen Canyon Road expected to re-open by the afternoon.

The overnight storm triggered heavy runoff from the eastern foothills onto the Santa Maria Valley floor, filling up farm irrigation canals and leaving some farm areas under water.

Low-lying areas prone to flooding during heavy rains were once again impacted, including Black Road west of Santa Maria, forcing temporary closures of the road between Highway 166 and Highway 1 in the early morning hours.

West Main Street, from the Guadalupe Dunes Park entrance to the beach, did not open this morning and remains closed due to flooding at the park entrance gate and for clearing of heavy sand deposits on the road and the beach parking lot.

As expected, Tepesquet Canyon east of Santa Maria saw mud and debris flows onto Tepesquet Canyon Road which sits beneath recent wildfire burn scar areas.

Quick work by a Tepesquet Canyon resident who owns his own heavy duty equipment had the road cleared and re-opened Thursday morning in time for those needing to get to work.

By midday Thursday, the northern Santa Barbara County region was drying out from the overnight deluge with crews still out and about clearing local roads and highways from debris and fallen trees.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Flooding at Ventura RV Park and Ventura River

Flooding at Ventura RV Park and Ventura River

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Notable recalls of 2019
USDA

Notable recalls of 2019

20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most

On this day: January 18
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: January 18

Forever young: Senior celebs still working
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Forever young: Senior celebs still working

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown
Getty Images

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown

On this day: January 17
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 17

Betty White through the years
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS

Betty White through the years

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

Survivors of abduction in the US
Barron County Sheriff via CNN

Survivors of abduction in the US

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

Celebrities who go by one name
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities who go by one name

On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations
Diego Delso, delso.photo, License CC-BY-SA

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations

Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra