Overnight storm soaks northern Santa Barbara County

NORTHERN SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The overnight storm on the Central Coast Wednesday night and early Thursday morning hit northern Santa Barbara County hard causing mud, rock and debris flows, downed trees, power lines and flooded roads and farm fields.

The storm impacts kept Caltrans crews, county and city road crews, PG&E and the CHP busy Thursday morning.

Foxen Canyon Road east of Sisquoc was closed for most of the morning Thursday after a large eucalyptus tree collapsed from a bank and fell across the road and onto a power line.

Santa Barbara County road crews spent the morning cutting up the downed tree and feeding it into a wood chipper with Foxen Canyon Road expected to re-open by the afternoon.

The overnight storm triggered heavy runoff from the eastern foothills onto the Santa Maria Valley floor, filling up farm irrigation canals and leaving some farm areas under water.

Low-lying areas prone to flooding during heavy rains were once again impacted, including Black Road west of Santa Maria, forcing temporary closures of the road between Highway 166 and Highway 1 in the early morning hours.

West Main Street, from the Guadalupe Dunes Park entrance to the beach, did not open this morning and remains closed due to flooding at the park entrance gate and for clearing of heavy sand deposits on the road and the beach parking lot.

As expected, Tepesquet Canyon east of Santa Maria saw mud and debris flows onto Tepesquet Canyon Road which sits beneath recent wildfire burn scar areas.

Quick work by a Tepesquet Canyon resident who owns his own heavy duty equipment had the road cleared and re-opened Thursday morning in time for those needing to get to work.

By midday Thursday, the northern Santa Barbara County region was drying out from the overnight deluge with crews still out and about clearing local roads and highways from debris and fallen trees.