Southeast wind sand blasts Santa Barbara waterfront

Winds send mounds of sand and palm fronds across the Santa Barbara waterfront. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A strong southeast wind pushed piles of sand from Santa Barbara's waterfront on to Cabrillo Boulevard and along the way trees were breaking apart.

The blast of wind came after a morning of rain, mainly before dawn.

The low pressure system drifted south but the wind pushed hard until about noon before it throttled back.

Several streets around the waterfront were covered in sand, and in some cases it piled up over the curb line.

The Santa Barbara Waterfront, Park Department and Public Works all combined with crews to pick up debris, tree branches and keep the roadway, bike path and sidewalks open.

Large piles of palm fronds sat on the curb where workers pick them up near the corner of Cabrillo and Bath Street.