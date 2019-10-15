Santa Barbara County Forecast

Stronger shopping cart misuse laws up for a Santa Barbara vote

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 12:41 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:41 PM PDT

Strong shopping cart law proposed

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara is increasing penalties for the misuse of shopping carts by both those in possession of them off of a store's property and businesses who do not collect them.

The city ordinance committee will discuss the new rules Tuesday.

It's already against the law to be in possession of a shopping cart beyond the parking lot for the store. 

They were designed for carrying out groceries and other goods. Often they are used to store personal possessions by those living on the street.

The proposed ordinance requires a store to clearly identify their carts, take prevention measures and train employees in shopping cart security after hours.

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

Celebrities' hidden talents
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Celebrities' hidden talents

On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

Brexit: What's the latest?
Getty Images

Brexit: What's the latest?

On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Celebrities who have adopted
Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images

Celebrities who have adopted

9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

Fabulous actresses over 50
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14