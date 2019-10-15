Stronger shopping cart misuse laws up for a Santa Barbara vote

Strong shopping cart law proposed

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara is increasing penalties for the misuse of shopping carts by both those in possession of them off of a store's property and businesses who do not collect them.

The city ordinance committee will discuss the new rules Tuesday.

It's already against the law to be in possession of a shopping cart beyond the parking lot for the store.

They were designed for carrying out groceries and other goods. Often they are used to store personal possessions by those living on the street.

The proposed ordinance requires a store to clearly identify their carts, take prevention measures and train employees in shopping cart security after hours.