Weather

Rough seas, falling palm fronds and blowing sand start the week

Severe weather coming

By:

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 07:35 PM PST

Updated: Jan 14, 2019 08:19 PM PST

Santa Barbara crews have been picking up hundreds of palm fronds by hand after a powerful morning wind along the waterfront. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Pushed by powerful winds, the Monday morning call for service list was long for police, fire, parks and public works crews in Santa Barbara.

Trucks were in motion in all directions when 30 to 50 mile per hour winds came upon the coast as a low pressure system moved through. 

Power was out when a large tree became uprooted in downtown leaving more than a thousand residents without power.
 

Sheniqua Gilbert a resident in the area said she heard, "mostly wind the trees outside of my house were making a lot of noise"

Stearns Wharf was holding up well even with strong ocean swells hitting the pilings.  Tides for this month will be much higher in a week.

A thick layer of sand built up along Cabrillo Boulevard when the ongoing wind pushed it off  West beach.

At the Cabrillo ballfield, a recently refurbished grass area was getting another load of fresh seeds.  Combined with the rain, and that area should pop with new grass and a stronger turf.

Wendy Flores was walking on State Street in seemingly non-weather clothing and said, "these are my pajamas."  When asked if they were water proof?  She said, "no they are not.  Some of my shoes are ruined right now because of the rain."

 

 

 

