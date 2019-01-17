Rain related road risks come from other vehicles and pedestrians
High risk moves occur often
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A real time drive through Santa Barbara on the air during NewsChannel 3 at 5 showed some challenges on the rain soaked roadway.
The drive down Anacapa Street shown live on the air began with a large oversized vehicle entering the road from the left side of the street without signaling.
A block later two pedestrians ran in the rain through traffic in the middle of a block. Cars slowed or stopped and no one was hurt.
Issues involving a failure to yield and pedestrians who jaywalk are contributing factors to accidents. Both of those incidents occurred during our report.
On Milpas Street a two car head on crash took place near Mason Street. Traffic was detoured while Santa Barbara fire, police and AMR staff responded.
- Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
