Officials cancel weather advisory for January 13 storm

Weather Advisory cancelled

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The weather advisory previously issued for Sunday, Jan. 13, has been canceled.

However, another storm is expected to arrive Tuesday, Jan. 15.

According to the Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management, rainfall intensities for the Jan. 13 storm which is expected to last until Monday, Jan. 14, are forecasted to remain below the debris flow thresholds.

Officials still encourage residents to be aware of changing conditions.

Updates for the Tuesday, Jan. 15 storm will be provided as the storm gets closer.

Peak periods for this storm are expected during Wednesday, Jan. 16, and Thursday, Jan. 17.