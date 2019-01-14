Weather

Officials cancel weather advisory for January 13 storm

By:

Posted: Jan 12, 2019 05:32 PM PST

Updated: Jan 14, 2019 04:08 AM PST

Weather Advisory cancelled

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The weather advisory previously issued for Sunday, Jan. 13, has been canceled.

However, another storm is expected to arrive Tuesday, Jan. 15.

According to the Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management, rainfall intensities for the Jan. 13 storm which is expected to last until Monday, Jan. 14, are forecasted to remain below the debris flow thresholds.

Officials still encourage residents to be aware of changing conditions.

Updates for the Tuesday, Jan. 15 storm will be provided as the storm gets closer.

Peak periods for this storm are expected during Wednesday, Jan. 16, and Thursday, Jan. 17.

     

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Massive multi-million dollar home in Goleta up for sale

Massive multi-million dollar home in Goleta up for sale

Outside an Ojai home where elder abuse is suspected
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Outside an Ojai home where elder abuse is suspected

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

On this day: April 18
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: April 18

Know your late-night talk show hosts
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

Know your late-night talk show hosts

Healthy foods that will tame your hunger
iStock/bobbieo

Healthy foods that will tame your hunger

Best US cities for runners
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best US cities for runners

Best and worst foods for sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Best and worst foods for sleep

On this day: April 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: April 17

Spice Girls through the years
Getty Images

Spice Girls through the years

Rock stars in their 60s and beyond
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Rock stars in their 60s and beyond

10 foods you think are healthy but aren't
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you think are healthy but aren't

On this day: April 16
Park Young-Chul-Donga Daily via Getty Images

On this day: April 16

Notre Dame cathedral in Paris burns
Getty Images

Notre Dame cathedral in Paris burns

On this day: April 15
Courtesy Aaron Tang via CNN

On this day: April 15

12 tax scams to avoid this year

12 tax scams to avoid this year

Coachella 2019 kicks off
2019 Getty Images

Coachella 2019 kicks off

On this day: April 14
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

On this day: April 14

On this day: April 13
CNN Video

On this day: April 13

On this day: April 12
Digital Globe via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: April 12