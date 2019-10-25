Intense heat sends many looking for relief

Excessive heat and still air on the Santa Barbara coast is a sharp contrast to the smoke filled skies in the distance. (John Palminteri /KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With intense heat baking the Central Coast on the streets we saw so many people with something cool in their hands.

A shopper, Manny Rios said he got a chilled drink as he headed to an appointment. "I am here to go to the Apple store and kill some time. I got the Mango cold brew.

He said, "it's temporary relief. It lasts awhile though."

A long line of students from Santa Barbara High left campus where they were sweltering. They were getting a Blenders smoothie or fruit drink.

Aidan Warren told us, "we go into 4th period. Cools me down. We don't really have any AC (air conditioning) so we drink some Blenders to cool down."

We were told by many of them it makes a difference.

"It's kind of hard to concentrate in the classroom when it's really hot. We usually get these and it helps me focus more," said Warren.

The sun was beating down on the eastern side of State Street in many areas, with the western side was in more shade.

Those with dogs found some cool relief with water bowls in front of many businesses.

Inside co workers were teaming up to find a cool down.



Karl Yamvao is a downtown worker who had two tall drinks. "I drive from far Oxnard so I am helping out. Get some Blenders, the cravings real." He said as soon as he started out, a coworker asked for a drink too.

For a man with a Boba drink he said it can also be a lunch option.



"You have crunchy little chewy bits that feel like a meal which you don't get with coffee. And you get the cool down," said John Demboski.

Many areas in the 90's and some spots exceeding 100 degrees. Winds were still most of the day.