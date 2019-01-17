Weather

Flash Flood Warnings expire in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties

Thomas Fire burn areas

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 04:09 AM PST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 08:05 AM PST

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - #UPDATE (7:11 a.m. PST): Flash Flood Warnings have been cancelled in Thomas Fire burn zones in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Flash Flood Watches remain in place but residents in affected areas no longer need to shelter in place.

#UPDATE: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the Thomas Burn Area in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. This is for areas in or near Thomas Fire burn zones. 

Areas in Santa Barbara County most vulnerable include Carpinteria, Montecito, and Summerland, according to the National Weather Service.

The rates of rainfall are beyond the debris flow threshold. Debris flows are possible. Check out the map here. Folks in Red zones need to pay particularly close attention this morning, according to Robert Lewin of the Office of Emergency Management. 

Evacuations will not be issued, but residents are advised to shelter in place or get to higher ground if it can be done safely. The amount of rainfall is more than anticipated.

Rainfall rates exceeded an inch per hour. People should get to higher ground away from streams if safe to do so. Otherwise shelter in place and get to the highest point in your home. 

The flash flood warning is in effect until 7:30 a.m.

 

The National Weather Service issued a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Thomas Fire burn areas in Northwestern Ventura County Thursday morning.

The warning went into effect at 3:46 a.m. PST after Doppler radar indicated heavy rain.

Areas that could experience flooding include Ojai, Oak View, Casitas Springs, Meiners Oaks, and Filmore.

The National Weather Service says a Flash Flood Warning for recent burn area means that flooding and debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Quickly move away from the burn area only if it is safe to do so, otherwise shelter in place and move to a second story or the highest location in your home to stay out of the path of fast-moving water and debris flows.

The Flash Flood Warning is anticipated to expire at 6:45 a.m.

