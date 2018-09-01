First Alert Weather Forecast Summary

Many parts of California's Central Coast began the day with low clouds, while the South Coast had some gusty wind and a clear sky. We can expect a similar situation tonight through Saturday morning, as another Wind Advisory has been issued for the South Coast and mountains through 6AM. Lows will range from the lower 50s inland to the lower 60s with the gusty overnight wind.

Many areas peaked on the thermometer on Friday, and there will be a gradual decrease in temperatures and a gradual increase in cloud cover through Labor Day and next Tuesday. High pressure will slowly rebuild during the latter half of next week, and a reversal will occur, with a gradual increase in temperatures and a gradual decrease in clouds for the end of the first week of September.

Immediate coastal areas were quite warm Friday, but will cool back into the 70s and then the upper 60s and lower 70s next week. Coastal valleys will remain in the seasonable range through next Friday, with highs from the lower 70s to the lower 80s. Inland valleys will be a little hot for the beginning of the Labor Day weekend, but will cool from the 90s to the 80s and lower 90s next week.