SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Weather

First Alert Weather Forecast Summary

By:
  • First Alert Weather Team

Posted: Sep 28, 2016 05:26 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 05:00 PM PDT

Many parts of California's Central Coast began the day with low clouds, while the South Coast had some gusty wind and a clear sky. We can expect a similar situation tonight through Saturday morning, as another Wind Advisory has been issued for the South Coast and mountains through 6AM. Lows will range from the lower 50s inland to the lower 60s with the gusty overnight wind.

Many areas peaked on the thermometer on Friday, and there will be a gradual decrease in temperatures and a gradual increase in cloud cover through Labor Day and next Tuesday. High pressure will slowly rebuild during the latter half of next week, and a reversal will occur, with a gradual increase in temperatures and a gradual decrease in clouds for the end of the first week of September.

Immediate coastal areas were quite warm Friday, but will cool back into the 70s and then the upper 60s and lower 70s next week. Coastal valleys will remain in the seasonable range through next Friday, with highs from the lower 70s to the lower 80s. Inland valleys will be a little hot for the beginning of the Labor Day weekend, but will cool from the 90s to the 80s and lower 90s next week.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California

Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Celebrity beards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Celebrity beards

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair
2018 Getty Images

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair

11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood

On this day: August 29

On this day: August 29