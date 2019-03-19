Drought

Historic drought emergency over in Santa Barbara County

Property owners expected to continue conservation

Posted: Mar 19, 2019 02:20 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 19, 2019 02:57 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The often shown symbol of the California drought, Santa Barbara County, with nearly dry water reservoirs and dead lawns for an estimated eight years, is now declaring itself out of the emergency crisis.

The decision was made this morning by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Cachuma Lake, the area's largest above ground drinking water supply, is at 75 percent of its capacity and rising. It is 16 feet from the top of Bradbury Dam. 

Upstream, both Gibraltar reservoir and Jameson Lake are full.

The county says it only needed to stay in the emergency condition when a true emergency existed in order to comply with the protocols required during this type of crisis. Emergency declarations allow government agencies to respond rapidly to remedy problems and access government assistance. The emergency has to be justified and validated.

Deputy Public Works Director Tom Fayram who over sees Flood Control, says this is the time to manage the solid water supplies the area has after an extremely wet winter. 

"The best time to conserve is when you have water in the reservoir," Fayram said.

As for the capacity of the area reservoirs, he says they all have changed in eight years due to the intrusion of silt and ash from fires in the area over the last decade.  

Fayram expects residents who have altered their landscaping to have drought tolerant plants, drip irrigation and paved over front yards to likely stay with the current look of their property. It will also keep their water bills down.

Supervisor Steve Lavagnino says people have "really changed their habits."  He said water use is in check and doesn't expect people to revert to the days where they would water their lawn and let it run into the street.

Equally impressed with conservation levels at or above 30 percent is Supervisor Gregg Hart. Hart called it the largest drought in recorded history.

The full county report can be found here.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved.


