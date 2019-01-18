Dad, son and two dogs narrowly miss a crushing hit from a large tree during Santa Barbara storm

A large eucalyptus tree came down on the front end of a vehicle on Cabrillo Boulevard without injuring a father, son or two dogs inside during a Santa Barbara storm.(John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara man, his son and two dogs were able to stop their vehicle just in time to avoid a crushing hit from a large eucalyptus tree this morning.

It happened after a morning of steady rain and while they were heading to school with a quick stop for a breakfast bite.

Jeremy Harper said it was, "shock and amazement. Couldn't really believe what was happening."

The tree was near the Union Pacific rail crossing over Cabrillo Boulevard just down from the bird refuge.



"We were going to pick up our breakfast burrito from Little Alex's and were going about five miles an hour behind some cars here when this heavy eucalyptus tree gently laid down on the hood," said Harper.

His son Theo looked up in disbelief. "I just saw it coming in front of the windshield and Whoa!"



The Santa Barbara City Forestry crew arrived quickly with the Santa Barbara Police department. Officers closed the street.

Chuck Christman made a plan with the truck owner and then used a piece of heavy equipment to raise the tree up slightly so the vehicle could be backed out carefully.

Inside Baxter the dog and his companion watched the drama unfold.

Harper said the tree falling was not abrupt but it was a close call. "It took only about three or four seconds for the whole thing to land. Then we were safe and that was the most important thing."

As for his vehicle, "it didn't really break a thing, it looked like it did some scratches and few little small dents."

A few minutes before the tree went down, a city crew had just gone through the same area, along with several other cars.

No one said they saw it coming.

The city crew had chain saws ready to carve up the tree and haul it out.

The ordeal took just over an hour to clean up, and get the road reopened.