Weather

Dad, son and two dogs narrowly miss a crushing hit from a large tree during Santa Barbara storm

Misses direct hit

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 07:45 PM PST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 07:47 PM PST

A large eucalyptus tree came down on the front end of a vehicle on Cabrillo Boulevard without injuring a father, son or two dogs inside during a Santa Barbara storm.(John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara man, his son and two dogs were able to stop their vehicle just in time to avoid a crushing hit from a large eucalyptus tree this morning.

It happened after a morning of steady rain and while they were heading to school with a quick stop for a breakfast bite.

Jeremy Harper said it was, "shock and amazement. Couldn't really believe what was happening."

The tree was near the Union Pacific rail crossing over Cabrillo Boulevard just down from the bird refuge.


"We were going to pick up our breakfast burrito from Little Alex's and were going about five miles an hour behind some cars here when this heavy eucalyptus tree gently laid down on the hood," said Harper.

 His son Theo looked up in disbelief. "I just saw it coming in front of the windshield and Whoa!"


The Santa Barbara City Forestry crew arrived quickly with the Santa Barbara Police department.  Officers closed the street.

Chuck Christman made a plan with the truck owner and then used a piece of heavy equipment to raise the tree up slightly so the vehicle could be backed out carefully.

Inside Baxter the dog and his companion watched the drama unfold.

Harper said the tree falling was not abrupt but it was a close call. "It took only about three or four seconds for the whole thing to land. Then we were safe and that was the most important thing."

As for his vehicle,  "it didn't really break a thing,  it looked like it did some scratches and few little small dents."

A few minutes before the tree went down, a city crew had just gone through the same area, along with several other cars.

No one said they saw it coming.

The city crew had chain saws ready to carve up the tree and haul it out.

The ordeal took just over an hour to clean up, and get the road reopened.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Flooding at Ventura RV Park and Ventura River

Flooding at Ventura RV Park and Ventura River

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Notable recalls of 2019
USDA

Notable recalls of 2019

20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most

On this day: January 18
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: January 18

Forever young: Senior celebs still working
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Forever young: Senior celebs still working

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown
Getty Images

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown

On this day: January 17
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 17

Betty White through the years
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS

Betty White through the years

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

Survivors of abduction in the US
Barron County Sheriff via CNN

Survivors of abduction in the US

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

Celebrities who go by one name
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities who go by one name

On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations
Diego Delso, delso.photo, License CC-BY-SA

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations

Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra