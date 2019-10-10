Weather

Central coast responders following impacts from power outage impacts statewide

Lessons learned before an emergency here

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 11:10 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:06 PM PDT

Impacts from power supply shut downs in Northern California will be watched closely by Central Coast emergency leaders.  (file photo)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With only some isolated fire prevention power outages so far on the Central Coast, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management is closely looking at how the current plan is rolling out involving hundreds of thousands of customers. 

The county is in the service area for both Pacific Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison.

"We are a little bit surrounded right now, and we are keeping in contact with both of those utilities," said Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management Director Kelly Hubbard.

Local agencies are refining their response plan with a real time example unfolding this week.

"So talking to my counterparts in the impacted counties Santa Rosa, Sacramento, and down in  Southern California, Los Angeles and Ventura, so we are learning from what they are seeing," said Hubbard.

The uniquely directed Sundowner winds quickly exceed 60 mph and drive up temperatures over 20 degrees when they come from the Santa Ynez Mountain range to the ocean under severe pressure changes.

They also throttle back and forth.

"We might have the evening period of high winds and then it will calm down, and then we might have another evening of high winds. So there might be these days or multiple days when the power utilities might cut off power purposely to prevent fires," said Hubbard.

All first responders are working to get ahead of expected challenges in high wind and high fire dangers, combined with the power outages.

"We just made sure all county fire facilities had significant backup power sources, generators," said Daniel Bertucelli, Santa Barbara County Fire Captain.

They expect many different calls for service at once.

"Traffic signals go out, and we might have an increase in traffic accidents, and we can't forget the reason why the PSPS is occurring is because of significant fire weather conditions," said Bertucelli.

Sweeping outages might occur depending on the conditions forecasted, but they might also be isolated to certain micro-regions.

"So they are doing it by individual circuits as best as they can they are trying to limit how many residents are impacted they are trying to limit critical infrastructure impacts," said Hubbard.

Restoring power is another issue. That also could take one or more days.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Worst celebrity Twitter gaffes
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Worst celebrity Twitter gaffes

On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Most anticipated babies of all time
REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool via Getty Images

Most anticipated babies of all time

On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds

Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids

On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Hollywood's celebrity moms
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hollywood's celebrity moms