Second week of October - Weekend Picks

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 09:15 AM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - NIPOMO OKTOBERFEST | SATURDAY 10-4 PM 
Get in the fall spirit! For the annual Nipomo October Festival at the Nipomo Regional Park. 
Attendees can enjoy from a pie baking contest and shop from local vendors. 
The festival will also include live music, activities for kids and a beer garden for those 21 and older. 

For more info, Click here.

SANTA BARBARA BEER FESTIVAL | SATURDAY 11:30-4:30 PM 

The Santa Barbara Beer Festival is back, bigger and better than ever before. This year the festival will host over 45 craft breweries, wineries and kombucha along with four food trucks. The fun event takes place at Elings park in Santa Barbara. 

For more info, Click here.

CENTRAL COAST AIR FEST | SATURDAY & SUNDAY 

Planes will soar the sky at the Santa Maria airport for the Central Coast Air Fest. Attendees can expect local food and beer for sale along with live performances. Families can also enjoy tour static aircraft displays and watch other flight demonstrations. 

For more info, Click here.

SEASIDE HIGHLAND GAMES | SATURDAY & SUNDAY 9-5 PM 

The Seaside Highland Games returns to Ventura with a full array of Scottish and Celtic activities. Including bagpipe bands, highland dancers, Gaelic language lessons as well as heavy athletics. 
Scottish action takes place this Saturday and Sunday at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. 

For more info, Click here.

WAGS N' WHISKERS | SATURDAY 11-4 PM 

Animal lovers will want to head to Santa Barbara City College for the annual Wags N' Whiskers event. It's the largest pet adoption and animal festival on the central coast. The free family and friendly event will feature dozens of adoptable pets and you can also meet over 25 animal shelter and rescue groups. 

For more info, Click here. 

