Traffic

Wrong way driver causes head-on collision that shuts down part of highway in Santa Maria

Occupants trapped in flipped vehicle

By:

Posted: Mar 21, 2019 11:41 AM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A head-on crash in Santa Maria Thursday morning caused a partial shut down of Highway 101 and the highway on-ramp at Betteravia Road.

The crash happened at around 10:45 a.m. when two vehicles collided head-on with one vehicle ending up on its roof. Two people were trapped in the vehicles. One of the vehicles was driving the wrong way on Highway 101.

Santa Maria police, California Highway Patrol, and AMR responded to the crash.

Southbound traffic was diverted at Stowell Road and the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Betteravia Road was closed. By 12:05 p.m., southbound Highway 101 was reopened. 

The crash is under investigation. Reported injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


