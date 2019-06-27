Work wraps up on Highway 46 East widening project

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans has completed a widening project on Highway 46 East near Shandon.

The work stretched from McMillan Canyon Road to Lucy Brown Road through Shandon.

"I am very pleased that we have completed another segment of widening this important east-west corridor. This project will result in a safer trip for the thousands of people who travel along Highway 46 East." said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins.

Brosamer & Hall of Walnut Creek was the contractor for this $47 million project.

The widening of this segment of Highway 46 East follows three completed phases from Paso Robles to the Highway 46/41 intersection.

Those projects were completed in 2010, 2014, and 2016.

Caltrans says the next phase of widening is a 5-mile segment of Highway 46 east from the Shandon Rest Area to Cholame. It's expected to begin next spring.

Once the project is completed, Highway 46 will be a 4-lane divided expressway from Highway 101 in Paso Robles to I-5 in Los Hills in Kern County.