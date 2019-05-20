Work on El Campo, Highway 101 intersection to begin Tuesday

El Campo Road at Highway 101 interchange in southern San Luis Obispo County (KCOY photo)

El Campo Road at Highway 101 interchange in southern San Luis Obispo County (KCOY photo)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans will resume a project at the El Campo Road and Highway 101 interchange near Arroyo Grande on Tuesday.

The project aims to reduce "conflict points" at four intersections along Highway 101 by eliminating left turns from US 101 onto El Campo Road, Tower Grove Drive and two additional cross locations.

Emergency responders will still have access to the median during roadwork.

Lane closures could affect drivers between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. on the northbound side of Highway 101 and 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on the southbound side.

The project is scheduled to be completed by Friday.

The project was stalled briefly due to a lawsuit filed by the parent company of a nearby vineyard, but that suit has since been dropped.

For traffic updates in San Luis Obispo County, you can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at

805-549-3318 or visit their website.

