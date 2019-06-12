Traffic

Two people killed in early morning crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

Happened near Higuera St. exit

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 07:29 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 07:29 AM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO - Two people were killed in an early morning crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo Wednesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the two-car crash happened near the Higuera Street exit at 2:35 a.m. 

The cause of the crash is unknown. The identity of the victims has not been released.

No other information is available. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

President's best friend: famous White House pets
Susan Sterner/White House Photo

President's best friend: famous White House pets

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

Top 10 TV doctors
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Top 10 TV doctors

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'
Trailer screenshot via Wikimedia Commons

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'

On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

National Doughnut Day freebies
Germain Perez/CNN

National Doughnut Day freebies