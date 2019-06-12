Two people killed in early morning crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO - Two people were killed in an early morning crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo Wednesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the two-car crash happened near the Higuera Street exit at 2:35 a.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The identity of the victims has not been released.

No other information is available. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.