Three vehicle crash causing delays on Highway 101

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

GOLETA, Calif. - A multi-vehicle crash caused some traffic delays on Highway 101 near Goleta Friday morning.

According to a log on the California Highway Patrol's website, the crash happened at 5:00 a.m. on the northbound side of Highway 101 near the Arroyo Quemada Bridge. At least three cars were involved including a semi-truck, a box truck and a white sedan. The box truck appeared to have overturned.

Minor injuries were reported, CHP said.

Traffic is down to one lane on the northbound side of Highway 101.