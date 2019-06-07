Three vehicle crash causing delays on Highway 101
Box truck overturned
GOLETA, Calif. - A multi-vehicle crash caused some traffic delays on Highway 101 near Goleta Friday morning.
According to a log on the California Highway Patrol's website, the crash happened at 5:00 a.m. on the northbound side of Highway 101 near the Arroyo Quemada Bridge. At least three cars were involved including a semi-truck, a box truck and a white sedan. The box truck appeared to have overturned.
Minor injuries were reported, CHP said.
Traffic is down to one lane on the northbound side of Highway 101.