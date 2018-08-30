Three people seriously injured in head-on, rollover crash on Highway 154

Emergency crews responded to a head-on, rollover crash involving two vehicles. One of the cars rolled over on its roof trapping two of its occupants. Extrication was required. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people are recovering from injuries they suffered in a head-on, rollover crash on Highway 154 just east of Lake Cachuma Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. One car was stopped in the northbound lane of Highway 154 when a second vehicle hit it at a high rate of speed, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The impact of the crash caused the first vehicle to go off the roadway and roll onto its roof.

Two people were trapped and minor extrication had to be done, said Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Three people were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by ambulance. One person suffered major injuries and two others moderate injuries, Zaniboni said.

Zaniboni added that a fourth person involved in the crash refused medical treatment and was released at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.