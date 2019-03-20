Teen crashes car into creek off Highway 192

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a young woman crashed into a creek off of Highway 192 early Wednesday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, it happened sometime around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The woman, who is in her late teens was driving down Highway 192 when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the creek near the 2000 block of Stanwood Drive.

First responders arrived to the scene and found her walking with her dog in the creek. She was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries are unknown, firefighters said.