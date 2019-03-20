Traffic

Teen crashes car into creek off Highway 192

Driver taken to hospital for injuries

By:

Posted: Mar 20, 2019 03:30 AM PDT

Updated: Mar 20, 2019 03:31 AM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a young woman crashed into a creek off of Highway 192 early Wednesday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, it happened sometime around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The woman, who is in her late teens was driving down Highway 192 when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the creek near the 2000 block of Stanwood Drive.

First responders arrived to the scene and found her walking with her dog in the creek. She was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries are unknown, firefighters said.

