Traffic

Swerving driver reportedly causes multi-car pileup on highway in Los Alamos

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 07:58 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 08:02 AM PDT

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. - A Saturday morning crash involving seven vehicles shut down southbound U.S. Highway 101 through Los Alamos down to one lane.

Four people had to be taken to the hospital. One of the vehicles was hauling a trailer.

At about 6 a.m. Sept. 1, 2018, a car traveling at a high speed was swerving in and out of traffic when the driver eventually caused seven cars to collide with each other, said Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Some of those cars were severely damaged, according to Zaniboni, and four people were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

No further details were immediately known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


