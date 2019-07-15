Traffic

Suspect sought after Good Samaritan killed while helping victim of wrong-way driver

Highway 101 near Spring Street Exit in Paso Robles

By:

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 06:33 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 02:43 PM PDT

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - (Update: 2:15 p.m.) The California Highway Patrol is releasing new details about a deadly hit-and-run crash in Paso Robles that left one Good Samaritan dead and another in the hospital.

Officers say Pedro Alvarado-Torres of King City drove the wrong way on the northbound side of Highway 101 near Niblick Road just before 2 a.m. Monday.

According to the CHP, his vehicle collided with a car driven by Anne Neville-Olson of Atascadero. After the crash, the vehicles stopped in the center median just south of the South Spring Street off-ramp.

Officers say Alvarado-Torres ran away. Neville-Olson suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Two drivers from Paso Robles then stopped at the scene to help the victim, but they were hit by a Ford Transit Van while standing outside their cars.

One of the Good Samaritans, identified as Monica Cantu, was rushed to the hospital where she died. The other one, Paul Gomez, was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the transit van did not suffer injuries and was not arrested.

Officers say they are still looking for Alvarado-Torres. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Templeton CHP office at (805-434-1822).

(Original Story) One Good Samaritan is dead and a second Good Samaritan was seriously injured after assisting the victim of a wrong-way hit-and-run driver early Monday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a wrong-way driver was heading south on Highway 101 northbound near the Spring Street exit in Paso Robles around 2:00 a.m. Monday.

The CHP said the wrong-way driver crashed into another car. The wrong-way driver then fled the scene, leaving the victim behind. Sometime shorty after the crash, two Good Samaritans attempted to assist the victim, when a car traveling on the freeway hit the debris from the crash, lost control, and hit both Good Samaritans, killing one and injuring the other. The driver of the car stayed on scene and reportedly cooperated with law enforcement.

The driver of the car involved in the hit-and-run accident is still at large but authorities told KCOY-12 they have the identity of the suspect. 

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

