Suspect sought after Good Samaritan killed while helping victim of wrong-way driver

CHP Officers are looking for the suspect, Pedro Alvarado-Torre. (Photo: CHP)

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - (Update: 2:15 p.m.) The California Highway Patrol is releasing new details about a deadly hit-and-run crash in Paso Robles that left one Good Samaritan dead and another in the hospital.

Officers say Pedro Alvarado-Torres of King City drove the wrong way on the northbound side of Highway 101 near Niblick Road just before 2 a.m. Monday.

According to the CHP, his vehicle collided with a car driven by Anne Neville-Olson of Atascadero. After the crash, the vehicles stopped in the center median just south of the South Spring Street off-ramp.

Officers say Alvarado-Torres ran away. Neville-Olson suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Two drivers from Paso Robles then stopped at the scene to help the victim, but they were hit by a Ford Transit Van while standing outside their cars.

One of the Good Samaritans, identified as Monica Cantu, was rushed to the hospital where she died. The other one, Paul Gomez, was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the transit van did not suffer injuries and was not arrested.

Officers say they are still looking for Alvarado-Torres. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Templeton CHP office at (805-434-1822).

