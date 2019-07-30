Striping projects resume on Santa Barbara County highways

MGN Online ( MGN Online)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Department of Transportation will replace road striping on two heavily trafficked highways in Santa Barbara County this week.

Highway 154 will undergo roadway re-striping at Edison Road on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Highway 166 East will have a similar project from Cottonwood Canyon Road to the Highway 33 Junction. That project will take pace overnight on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Motorists can expect lane closures in both directions on these roads during these hours.

In San Luis Obispo County, Highway 41 and Highway 46 will have their own re-striping projects. Details on the dates and locations will be announced at a later date.

Caltrans wants drivers to be extra caution is these construction zones and be prepared to move over and slow down.

The project is being completed by the Crisp Company of Bloomington, Calif. for a price of $4 million.