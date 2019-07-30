Traffic

Striping projects resume on Santa Barbara County highways

On Highways 154, 166

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 04:55 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 04:55 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Department of Transportation will replace road striping on two heavily trafficked highways in Santa Barbara County this week.

Highway 154 will undergo roadway re-striping at Edison Road on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Highway 166 East will have a similar project from Cottonwood Canyon Road to the Highway 33 Junction. That project will take pace overnight on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Motorists can expect lane closures in both directions on these roads during these hours.

In San Luis Obispo County, Highway 41 and Highway 46 will have their own re-striping projects. Details on the dates and locations will be announced at a later date.

Caltrans wants drivers to be extra caution is these construction zones and be prepared to move over and slow down.

The project is being completed by the Crisp Company of Bloomington, Calif. for a price of $4 million. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Democratic debate in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debate in Detroit

Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

Famous people who made it to age 100
Washington State Archives via Wikimedia Commons

Famous people who made it to age 100

On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

Turn back time: Cher then and now
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Turn back time: Cher then and now

On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26