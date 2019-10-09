Semi driver killed in Hwy 1 crash near Orcutt identified

At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving an agriculture truck on Highway 1 in front of Rancho Maria Golf Course. (Santa Maria Fire Department)

ORCUTT, Calif. - A semi-truck driver who was killed in a crash on Highway 1 in front of the Rancho Maria Golf Course Friday has been identified.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Rene Menjivar, 52, of Guadalupe was killed when he overturned his big rig while trying to avoid another vehicle.

Just before noon Friday, Menjivar was driving north on Highway 1 in front of the golf course when a 2016 Toyota Avalon pulled out directly in front of the big rig. Menjivar tried to avoid the collision but lost control and overturned.

Menjivar suffered head trauma and died at the scene.

The driver of the Avalon was uninjured.

A third vehicle, a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta was following the big rig and overturned trying to avoid the crash. The occupants of that vehicle were uninjured.

No arrests were made. CHP says drugs or alcohol do not appear to have contributed in the crash.