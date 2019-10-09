Traffic

Semi driver killed in Hwy 1 crash near Orcutt identified

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 05:03 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 05:15 PM PDT

ORCUTT, Calif. - A semi-truck driver who was killed in a crash on Highway 1 in front of the Rancho Maria Golf Course Friday has been identified.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Rene Menjivar, 52, of Guadalupe was killed when he overturned his big rig while trying to avoid another vehicle.

Just before noon Friday, Menjivar was driving north on Highway 1 in front of the golf course when a 2016 Toyota Avalon pulled out directly in front of the big rig. Menjivar tried to avoid the collision but lost control and overturned.

Menjivar suffered head trauma and died at the scene. 

The driver of the Avalon was uninjured.

A third vehicle, a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta was following the big rig and overturned trying to avoid the crash. The occupants of that vehicle were uninjured.

No arrests were made. CHP says drugs or alcohol do not appear to have contributed in the crash.

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Most anticipated babies of all time
REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool via Getty Images

Most anticipated babies of all time

On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds

Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids

On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Hollywood's celebrity moms
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hollywood's celebrity moms

Best, worst states for speeding tickets
iStock/(slobo)

Best, worst states for speeding tickets

On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5