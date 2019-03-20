Search and Rescue crews search for driver of car that slid off side of Highway 154

VW crash leads to search for missing driver (Photo by Tracy Lehr / KEYT)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A driver called 911 after seeing a car behind him go off the 154 around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Frefighters, paramedics and Search and Rescue crews quickly found the wreckage of a gray Volkswagen Jetta, but they couldn't find the driver.

California Highway Patrol Officer Doug Foster said the airbag did not deploy and the radio was still on when they got to the car. The back window was busted out.

Crews used chainsaws to clear brush around the car and used night vision lights to search for the missing driver.

Around 11 p.m. a neighbor at a nearby ranch called to report seeing someone in their yard.

CHP officers parked near the ranch to wait and see if anyone turned up.

They said a tow truck would pull the car up Wednesday morning.