Highway 101 northbound lanes reopen after accident near San Ysidro road

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Northbound lanes of Highway 101 in Montecito reopened Tuesday after a midnight accident involving a semi truck and other vehicles.

Traffic was snarled much of the morning with one or both lanes blocked during the investigation and subsequent cleanup.

The crash happened at around 12:12 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Santa Barbara Police along with Caltrans reported to the collision on San Ysidro Road.

The accident involved multiple vehicles. A semi-truck went over the guard rail and into the brush. It apparently spilled thousands of pounds of produce in the process.

Santa Barbara CHP said cleanup and recovery would take hours as they offload the truck. Highway 101 remained open, but there were delays.

The alternate route of North Jameson was temporarily closed to reconfigure the trailers.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.