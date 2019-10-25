Traffic

Road work to begin on stretch of Hwy 154 in Los Olivos area Monday

By:

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 12:30 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:30 PM PDT

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. - Drivers on Highway 154 may run into some delays starting Monday.

Caltrans will be installing rumble strips and striping the highway along a stretch in the Los Olivos area from Baseline Avenue to east of Highway 101.

There will be one-way reversing traffic control and lane closures Monday through Thursday during the overnight hours of 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Sundays from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Drivers should plan for about a 15-minute delay.

Caltrans says the project should be finished by mid-December, weather permitting.

