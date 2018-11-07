Residents invited to attend meeting over safety improvements to Las Positas Road

Las Positas Road near State Street. A traffic project will improve safety by converting one southbound lane into a center left turn lane. (Credit: City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department)

Las Positas Road near State Street. A traffic project will improve safety by converting one southbound lane into a center left turn lane. (Credit: City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - People who regularly use the Las Positas Road corridor off upper State Street in Santa Barbara are invited to attend a traffic-related meeting Wednesday night.

Traffic engineers with the City of Santa Barbara will reveal details about the first project linked to the City's Vision Zero Strategy, focusing on the stretch between McCaw Avenue -- the road above Loretto Plaza -- and Alegria Road, which leads into the Samarkand neighborhood.

Derrick Bailey, the City's Principal Transportation Engineer, said at least 15 injury accidents have been logged in this area over the past five years, many happening southbound near the municipal golf course. The City has since dubbed the area as a "known collision pattern."

The City hopes a quick fix will solve the problem -- converting one southbound lane of Las Positas Road into a center left turn, and devoting a left turn lane onto McCaw Road.

A meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 7, 2018, in the mountain room at the Samarkand Retirement Community at 2550 Treasure Drive.

Bailey said the work is expected to begin in the spring or summer of 2019 at a cost between $15,000 dollars and $20,000 dollars.

The Strategy's goal is to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries in the City while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility for all.