SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Traffic

Reported U-Haul truck collides with Rusty's Pizza office building in Santa Barbara

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 05:27 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 05:56 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City firefighters and police responded to a reported U-Haul truck that collided with an office building operated by Rusty's Pizza Monday afternoon.

There were no injuries reported but it appears the driver of the vehicle involved drove away after causing damage to a wooden beam above a carport entrance.

A Rusty's employee said the office above the small carport, located at Carrillo and Bath streets, is an operations center for Rusty's Pizza where operators process orders. There were employees working in that office at the time of the incident but business went on as usual following the collision.

The Rusty's Pizza restaurant also remained open for business and was not impacted by this collision.

Firefighters remained on scene to assist with securing the broken wooden beam and provide some structure security until inspectors have an opportunity to assess the damage and repairs can be made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Celebrities with September birthdays
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

Celebrities with September birthdays

On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California

Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Celebrity beards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Celebrity beards

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair
2018 Getty Images

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair

11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding