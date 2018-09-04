Reported U-Haul truck collides with Rusty's Pizza office building in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara City firefighters on scene of a vehicle that collided with an office building operated by Rusty's Pizza on Bath and Carrillo Streets. Crews helping to secure the part of the building that was damaged in the incident. (Oscar Flores / KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City firefighters and police responded to a reported U-Haul truck that collided with an office building operated by Rusty's Pizza Monday afternoon.

There were no injuries reported but it appears the driver of the vehicle involved drove away after causing damage to a wooden beam above a carport entrance.

A Rusty's employee said the office above the small carport, located at Carrillo and Bath streets, is an operations center for Rusty's Pizza where operators process orders. There were employees working in that office at the time of the incident but business went on as usual following the collision.

The Rusty's Pizza restaurant also remained open for business and was not impacted by this collision.

Firefighters remained on scene to assist with securing the broken wooden beam and provide some structure security until inspectors have an opportunity to assess the damage and repairs can be made.

The investigation is ongoing.