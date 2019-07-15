Traffic

Public transit usage rises in San Luis Obispo

Bucks national trend of declining ridership

By:

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 12:33 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:33 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The City of San Luis Obispo says ridership in public transport is increasing, bucking a national trend of declining public transportation usage.

According to city officials, public transportation usage increased by 4 percent in the last fiscal year. 981,995 people took public transit this last year, an increase of the 945,288 riders the year prior.

The city tracks ridership with the use of electronic fare boxes on each bus. Every time someone swipes their bus pass or pay the fare, the city records a ride. The information is tracked daily to monitor trends and demand levels.

The city says higher fuel prices have a direct impact on public transit use. SLO Transit is also working to get more college-aged riders by adding free WiFi, smartphone bus passes, and the ability to track buses with the SLO Transit bus tracking app.

“The City Council and the community expressed their desire for alternatives to single-occupant vehicles, with bicycles and public transit being a big part of that,” said Transit manager Gamaliel Anguiano in a press release. “We’re pleased to see this level of support come in the form of action from the public and hope to see this trend continue to grow.” 

SLO Transit is a local fixed-route transit service for the city. It operates out of the Public Works Department. SLO Transit operates ten vehicles at peak hours along eight fixed-routes within the 23 square miles of the city limits and Cal Poly.

Buses operate Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about the San Luis Obispo public transportation system, visit the SLO Transit website.
 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

Notable benefit concerts
Darren Hauck/Getty Images

Notable benefit concerts

Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome

On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

Long-haired female stars over 40
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Long-haired female stars over 40

On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10