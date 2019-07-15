Public transit usage rises in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The City of San Luis Obispo says ridership in public transport is increasing, bucking a national trend of declining public transportation usage.

According to city officials, public transportation usage increased by 4 percent in the last fiscal year. 981,995 people took public transit this last year, an increase of the 945,288 riders the year prior.

The city tracks ridership with the use of electronic fare boxes on each bus. Every time someone swipes their bus pass or pay the fare, the city records a ride. The information is tracked daily to monitor trends and demand levels.

The city says higher fuel prices have a direct impact on public transit use. SLO Transit is also working to get more college-aged riders by adding free WiFi, smartphone bus passes, and the ability to track buses with the SLO Transit bus tracking app.

“The City Council and the community expressed their desire for alternatives to single-occupant vehicles, with bicycles and public transit being a big part of that,” said Transit manager Gamaliel Anguiano in a press release. “We’re pleased to see this level of support come in the form of action from the public and hope to see this trend continue to grow.”

SLO Transit is a local fixed-route transit service for the city. It operates out of the Public Works Department. SLO Transit operates ten vehicles at peak hours along eight fixed-routes within the 23 square miles of the city limits and Cal Poly.

Buses operate Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about the San Luis Obispo public transportation system, visit the SLO Transit website.

