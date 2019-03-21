Traffic

Philbric Road in Santa Maria closed due to culvert failure

Use alternate route to access landfill

By:

Posted: Mar 20, 2019 05:43 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 20, 2019 05:44 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A culvert failure in Santa Maria has forced the shutdown of a road.

Philbric Road between Stowell Road and Betteravia Road was closed Wednesday afternoon.

The closure can present issues for people trying to get to the Santa Maria Regional Landfill. East Main Street and Sugar Street should be used as alternate routes.  

You can check on the status of Santa Barbara County road closures by visiting the County Public Works Department online.

