Pedestrian struck and killed in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - A pedestrian was struck and killed in Oxnard early Monday.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, a man was struck by a car while crossing the street at Saviers Road near Thomas Avenue shortly before 1:00 a.m. Monday. The victim, who police describe as a 45-year-old Filipino man from Oxnard, was rushed to Ventura County Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the grey Scion xB, a 26-year-old also from Oxnard, remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. Witnesses stated that the vehicle was passing through a green light and that the pedestrian had walked against a red light when the vehicle, struck him, police said.