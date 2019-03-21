Pedestrian struck and killed by train

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Oxnard Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning.

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, it happened just before 9:00 a.m. on the train tracks at the intersection of Gonzales Road and Oxnard Blvd. The train is stopped on the tracks and blocking traffic at the intersection. Traffic has been significantly impacted. Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

It is unclear how long the train will be stopped.

According to Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner Twitter, Trains 774 and 763 are delayed between Oxnard and Ventura.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

