Passenger killed after driver falls asleep at wheel near Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A Santa Margarita man died in a crash near Paso Robles early Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol said the man was riding as a passenger in a car that crashed into a tree.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on Estrella Road.

The driver of the vehicle told officers that she fell asleep at the wheel, sending the vehicle off the road and into a tree.

It took nearly two hours before the crash was called in to dispatch.

The passenger was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. He has been identified as Mykel Romo, 28, of Santa Margarita.

The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old San Miguel woman, was wearing her seat belt and suffered major injuries. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

CHP says drugs or alcohol are not suspected in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.