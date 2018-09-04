Two dead, one critically injured in Oxnard crash

One person was killed in an accident at Victoria Ave and Wooley Road in Oxnard. (Joyce Roberson / KEYT.com)

OXNARD, Calif. - Two people have been killed and a third is in critical condition after a traffic accident in Oxnard.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday and involved two cars at the intersection of Victoria Ave. and Wooley Rd.

Oxnard Police say they arrived at a scene and found a 1991 Pontiac Firebird and a 2006 Lexus GS 430 that had collided. The Firebird, carrying three people, veered off the road and struck a large palm tree.

The driver Juan Cruz, 19, from Oxnard was pronounced dead at the scene. Passenger Karisa Serrato, 20, from Port Hueneme was ejected from the vehicle and later died at the hospital. Another passenger, Martin Celis, 19, also from Oxnard suffered critical injuries, according to police.

Officials say the Firebird was speeding and collided with the Lexus going the same direction. The 34-year-old driver of the Lexus was unhurt and remained at the scene.

The area was closed for several hours after the accident. All lanes are now back open.

Oxnard Police say they continue to investigate the crash.