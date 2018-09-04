SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Two dead, one critically injured in Oxnard crash

Two vehicles collided Monday at Victoria & Wooley

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 07:18 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 10:20 AM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - Two people have been killed and a third is in critical condition after a traffic accident in Oxnard.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday and involved two cars at the intersection of Victoria Ave. and Wooley Rd.

Oxnard Police say they arrived at a scene and found a 1991 Pontiac Firebird and a 2006 Lexus GS 430 that had collided. The Firebird, carrying three people, veered off the road and struck a large palm tree. 

The driver Juan Cruz, 19, from Oxnard was pronounced dead at the scene. Passenger Karisa Serrato, 20, from Port Hueneme was ejected from the vehicle and later died at the hospital. Another passenger, Martin Celis, 19, also from Oxnard suffered critical injuries, according to police.

Officials say the Firebird was speeding and collided with the Lexus going the same direction. The 34-year-old driver of the Lexus was unhurt and remained at the scene.

The area was closed for several hours after the accident. All lanes are now back open. 

Oxnard Police say they continue to investigate the crash.

