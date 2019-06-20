One person extricated in rollover crash in San Luis Obispo

One person was injured in a rollover crash in San Luis Obispo on Thursday. ( CalFire )

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - One person was trapped in their vehicle and needed to be removed with equipment following a rollover crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo.

The crash happened at around 12:20 p.m. on Highway 101 near South Higuera.

Ambulance, CalFire and California Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

A silver sedan was involved in a crash and ended up on its side in heavy brush on the side of the highway.

The condition of the driver is unclear at this time. The CHP online traffic log described the incident as a major injury collision.