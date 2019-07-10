One person ejected in crash off of West Camino Cielo in Los Padres National Forest

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle over the side of a road in the Los Padres National Fores Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at around 1 p.m. on West Camino Cielo and Kinevan Road, just off of Highway 154.

A vehicle went over 200 feet off the roadway and at least one person was ejected, according to CHP.

A passerby heard the sound of a car's horn which led to the discovery of the vehicle.

CHP and Park Rangers are currently at the scene. Additional resources will also be brought in to assist.

The person ejected was taken to hospital with critical injuries. At this time it is unclear if anyone else was in the vehicle.

This is a developing situation and we will have more information as it becomes available.