Multiple crashes snarl traffic on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara

Traffic on Highway 154 was slowed for a period of time on Friday for multiple car crashes. (Joyce Roberson/ KEYT )

Traffic on Highway 154 was slowed for a period of time on Friday for multiple car crashes. (Joyce Roberson/ KEYT )

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Traffic on Highway 154 was slowed in both directions Friday morning due to multiple crashes.

One crash occurred in the Painted Cave Road-area. A semi-truck and a Ram truck collided around 9:45 a.m. A Toyota Prius was also involved and sustained serious front end damage.

Traffic was stopped in both directions as emergency crews worked to clear the roadway. Vehicles were allowed through in bunches, one side at a time.

A separate incident, involving a pickup truck that went off the roadway about three-quarters of a mile from the initial crash contributed to the congestion.

Tow trucks were called in to remove the disabled vehicles. Fire crews and CHP were on hand to provide traffic control. No injuries were reported.