Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on Highway 1 south of Guadalupe

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A multi-vehicle crash south of Guadalupe has slowed traffic late Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at around 11:25 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 1 and Brown Road.

Two vehicles collided and each sustained major front end damage. The intersection where the crash happened was blocked to oncoming traffic.

Tow trucks are at the scene to remove the damaged vehicles.

As of 12:05 p.m., officials have not released any information about possible injuries.

