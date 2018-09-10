SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

State Route 154 back open following multi-car crash near Vista Point

Sep 09, 2018

Sep 10, 2018

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - State Route 154 is back open after a multi-vehicle crash shut down the highway in both directions near Vista Point Sunday night, according to California Highway Patrol. 

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m., CHP said.

Initial reports indicate there may be 4 injuries caused by this crash. 

State Route 154 was shutdown in both directions at Cold Springs Bridge and Vista Point. CHP officers reopened the highway around 11:45 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 

