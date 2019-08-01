Highway 1 to be closed near Lompoc due to bridge work

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 1 near Lompoc will be close to through-traffic due to bridge repair work.

The highway will be closed between Jalama Road and Santa Rosa Road on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The closure is due to a necessary installation of a bridge girder as part of the Salipuedes Creek Bridge Replacement Project. The project includes a fish passage and a retaining wall.

Motorists will be detoured onto Highway 246. Highway 1 will remain open for local traffic between US 101 and Jalama Road with access to Jalama Beach.

A traffic signal is set up in the area and is in operation 24 hours a day through May 2020.

CalPortland of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $5 million project, which is expected to be completed by summer 2021.