Highway 1 to be closed near Lompoc due to bridge work
Wednesday Aug. 14: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 1 near Lompoc will be close to through-traffic due to bridge repair work.
The highway will be closed between Jalama Road and Santa Rosa Road on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The closure is due to a necessary installation of a bridge girder as part of the Salipuedes Creek Bridge Replacement Project. The project includes a fish passage and a retaining wall.
Motorists will be detoured onto Highway 246. Highway 1 will remain open for local traffic between US 101 and Jalama Road with access to Jalama Beach.
A traffic signal is set up in the area and is in operation 24 hours a day through May 2020.
CalPortland of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $5 million project, which is expected to be completed by summer 2021.