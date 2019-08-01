Traffic

Highway 1 to be closed near Lompoc due to bridge work

Wednesday Aug. 14: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 02:31 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 02:31 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 1 near Lompoc will be close to through-traffic due to bridge repair work.

The highway will be closed between Jalama Road and Santa Rosa Road on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The closure is due to a necessary installation of a bridge girder as part of the Salipuedes Creek Bridge Replacement Project. The project includes a fish passage and a retaining wall.

Motorists will be detoured onto Highway 246. Highway 1 will remain open for local traffic between US 101 and Jalama Road with access to Jalama Beach.

A traffic signal is set up in the area and is in operation 24 hours a day through May 2020. 

CalPortland of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $5 million project, which is expected to be completed by summer 2021.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

Celebrities with August birthdays
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spike TV

Celebrities with August birthdays

Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

Famous people who made it to age 100
Washington State Archives via Wikimedia Commons

Famous people who made it to age 100

On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets