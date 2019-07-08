Domestic dispute leads to an early morning police standoff in Oxnard

Francisco Camarena , 52, of Oxnard. (Oxnard Police Department)

OXNARD, Calif. - UPDATED STORY, 8:00 A.M.

A domestic disturbance call quickly became a high speed police pursuit through Oxnard Monday morning.

Officers say the call first came in just before 3:00 a.m.

Family members of a man named Francicso Camarena told police he was causing a disturbance in the home, reportedly breaking windows.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw Camarena making a getaway in a red car, hitting parked cars as he did so. A police pursuit ensued.

As the car reached the dangerous speed of 80 mph on surface streets, police called off the pursuit, as a safety precaution.

They soon found the car disabled, at an apartment building on the 1500 block of south Oxnard Boulevard. Officers say he was armed with a sword, and refused to come out. They closed Oxnard Boulevard between Date Street and Commercial Avenue.

The SWAT team, along with negotiators were called to the scene. Authorities used less than lethal elements, like pepper bombs and tear gas, in an effort to Camarena to surrender. A K-9 officer was deployed by Ventura County Sheriff's Deputies, and Camarena was bit on the arm.

The 52-year-old was taken into custody, and is facing multiple charges, including felony evading, hit and run, active misdemeanor warrant and vandalism.

Oxnard Boulevard was reopened just before 7:00 a.m.

The Oxnard Police will continue to investigate the incident, we will update this story, as new information becomes available.

Below are posts from the Oxnard Police Department as the incident was ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A heavy police presence in Oxnard shut down a portion of Oxnard Boulevard Monday morning.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, Oxnard Boulevard between Date Street and Commercial Avenue has been closed to traffic due to police activity. Commuters should seek an alternative route.

No other information is available. This is a developing story.