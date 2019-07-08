Traffic

Domestic dispute leads to an early morning police standoff in Oxnard

Closure between Date Street and Commercial Avenue

By:

Posted: Jul 08, 2019 05:56 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 01:17 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - UPDATED STORY, 8:00 A.M. 

A domestic disturbance call quickly became a high speed police pursuit through Oxnard Monday morning. 

Officers say the call first came in just before 3:00 a.m.

Family members of a man named Francicso Camarena told police he was causing a disturbance in the home, reportedly breaking windows. 

When officers arrived on scene, they saw Camarena making a getaway in a red car, hitting parked cars as he did so. A police pursuit ensued. 

As the car reached the dangerous speed of 80 mph on surface streets, police called off the pursuit, as a safety precaution. 

They soon found the car disabled, at an apartment building on the 1500 block of south Oxnard Boulevard. Officers say he was armed with a sword, and refused to come out. They closed Oxnard Boulevard between Date Street and Commercial Avenue.

The SWAT team, along with negotiators were called to the scene. Authorities used less than lethal elements, like pepper bombs and tear gas, in an effort to Camarena to surrender. A K-9 officer was deployed by Ventura County Sheriff's Deputies, and Camarena was bit on the arm.

The 52-year-old was taken into custody, and is facing multiple charges, including felony evading, hit and run, active misdemeanor warrant and vandalism. 

Oxnard Boulevard was reopened just before 7:00 a.m.

The Oxnard Police will continue to investigate the incident, we will update this story, as new information becomes available. 

Below are posts from the Oxnard Police Department as the incident was ongoing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ORIGINAL STORY:

A heavy police presence in Oxnard shut down a portion of Oxnard Boulevard Monday morning.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, Oxnard Boulevard between Date Street and Commercial Avenue has been closed to traffic due to police activity. Commuters should seek an alternative route.

No other information is available. This is a developing story.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones

On this day: July 8
Allsport/Getty Images

On this day: July 8

Top 10 dance films of all time
Buena Vista Pictures

Top 10 dance films of all time

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona

On this day: July 7
G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images

On this day: July 7

On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth
Karaleigh Roe via CNN

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth

United States of celebrities
iStock/Frankljunior

United States of celebrities

Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

On this day: July 4
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 4

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America
Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America