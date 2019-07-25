Traffic

Goleta hosts traffic safety study workshop

GOLETA, Calif. - When Goleta received a $220,000 Systemic Safety Analysis Report Program Grant, the city launched a Goleta Traffic Safety Study.

Goleta's Senior Project Manager James Winslow said, "We don't have a lot of accidents in the city, we just met with our police force today and the accident rate is pretty low."

Winslow said the city decided to hold a public workshop to find out where drivers, cyclists and pedestrians have had close calls on local roads.

"Maybe we have near misses, maybe we have other areas where we can make safety improvements," said Winslow.

During the public workshop at the community center some residents shared concerns about Hollister Road.

Linda Foster said she wants the city to keep parallel parking on both sides of the street.

"Keep those two lanes open in each direction so that we have access to other roads to get around town," said Foster.

Steve George, the co-chair of New Town Goleta Safety, said he wants to focus on sidewalks.

"I am for having a community that is walkable," said George.

Staff members believe the study will pave the way for a successful grant application to fund safety improvements as the community grows.

Winslow said the study will be released by the end of the year.

