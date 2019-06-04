Four injured in head-on crash south of Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. - Four people were injured in a head-on crash on Harris Grade Road Monday evening.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. about a mile and a half from Highway 135.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded and had to extricate four people from the crash.

Investigators say it appears a pickup truck was going northbound when it crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle. The driver of the pickup is being investigated for possible DUI.

The driver of the pickup was traveling alone and suffered moderate injuries.

In the other car, a 3-year-old child was seriously injured and needed to be transported to the hospital via helicopter. The driver suffered a broken arm and an 11-month-old was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Harris Grade Road was expected to be closed for a period of time as authorities conducted an investigation.