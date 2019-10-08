Traffic

Driver suffers minor injuries after semi-truck overturns near Guadalupe

By:

Posted: Oct 07, 2019 09:35 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:49 AM PDT

Semi truck loaded with lettuce crashes into ditch in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to an overturned semi-truck near Guadalupe on Monday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at Simas Road and West Main Street, which is also Highway 166 in that area.

California Highway Patrol said the truck overturned into a ditch. Westbound traffic on Highway 166 into Guadalupe was blocked for a short time.

The semi-truck was carrying a load of lettuce. Police say the driver suffered minor injuries, but was able to get out of the truck. The driver was evaluated at the scene.

 

 

 

