Fatal traffic accident on Highway 101 in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a bicyclist was truck and killed by a truck on Highway 101 near the State Beaches off-ramp Wednesday night.

According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just before 9:00 p.m. A 67-year-old Oxnard man was riding his bicycle in the #3 lane on the northbound side of the freeway when he was hit by a 26-year-old man driving a box truck in the same lane.

The identity of the bicyclist has not been released. The driver of the truck remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement, CHP said.

The driver, who was unharmed, told NewsChannel 3 that he did not see the bicycle in time to react or swerve out of the way. A witness added that the bicycle had no reflectors or lights.