Authorities investigate deadly crash at Mugu Rock

POINT MUGU, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a deadly accident after a car crashed into Mugu Rock Monday morning.

According to an official log by the California Highway Patrol, a car traveling on Pacific Coast Highway crashed into Mugu Rock around 5:40 a.m. Monday. It appears to be the only one car involved.

It is unclear how many people have died in the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.