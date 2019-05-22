Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 246 near Buellton
BUELLTON, Calif. - The driver of a vehicle involved in a rollover crash on Highway 246 was transported to the hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday.
A Jeep Cherokee was found on its roof at around 2:40 p.m. on the 7600 block of Highway 246, west of Buellton.
The driver, a man in his 70s, was seriously injured in the crash, but did not require extrication. He was the only person in the vehicle.
He was taken to the hospital via CALSTAR helicopter with major injuries.
His condition is currently unclear.
VehicleAccident-SBC on scene of a single vehicle roll over accident. (No extrication required) 7600 W. Hwy 246. Male driver, 70 yrs, w major injuries taken to SB Cottage via Calstar7. C/T 2:38 **Call Newsline** Buellton Area CHP Investigating. pic.twitter.com/n1XnjaLlOV— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) May 22, 2019