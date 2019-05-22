Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 246 near Buellton

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A man in his 70s was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Highway 246 near Buellton on Wednesday. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

BUELLTON, Calif. - The driver of a vehicle involved in a rollover crash on Highway 246 was transported to the hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday.

A Jeep Cherokee was found on its roof at around 2:40 p.m. on the 7600 block of Highway 246, west of Buellton.

The driver, a man in his 70s, was seriously injured in the crash, but did not require extrication. He was the only person in the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital via CALSTAR helicopter with major injuries.

His condition is currently unclear.