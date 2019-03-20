Delivery driver uses dash cam to record dangerous drivers in Goleta

Delivery driver shares dash cam video to show dangerous drivers

GOLETA, Calif. - A delivery driver uses a dash cam to record dangerous drivers.

The young man, who asked to remain anonymous, said he wanted to share video to remind people to slow down.

Illegal turns, close calls and near misses in and around Goleta were all caught on his camera.

"Slow down for the sake of all of us," the driver said. "It's stupid to be in a rush to get to Point A, Point B."

Despite the perils of driving for a living, he said he still loves his job.