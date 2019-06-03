Creston man crashes truck into Santa Margarita Lake during medical episode

A truck crashed into Santa Margarita Lake on Monday. (Jason Brock)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A Creston man was treated for minor injuries after he crashed his pickup truck into Santa Margarita Lake Monday morning.

At around 9 a.m., the 54-year-old man was driving in the Santa Margarita Lake Recreation Area when he experienced a "medical episode" and lost consciousness, according to California Highway Patrol.

His 2004 Toyota pickup crashed into a metal gate and several wooden posts before careening into the lake. A witness told CHP the truck was going 45-50 mph when it crashed into the lake.

The man remained unconscious in the submerging truck for about 10 seconds. Another witness launched his boat next to the truck and helped the driver back to shore. The driver regained full consciousness and was treated for a cut on his finger he sustained while getting out of the vehicle.

He was treated and released at the scene. Paramedics determined the man's blood pressure was a factor in the crash and may have been responsible for him losing consciousness.